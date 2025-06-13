BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the May 15th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

BNP Paribas Price Performance

BNP Paribas stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.56. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The company has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

BNP Paribas Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.951 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. BNP Paribas’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

