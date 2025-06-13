BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,378,000 after purchasing an additional 36,743 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter.

Get BNY Mellon International Equity ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKIE opened at $85.41 on Friday. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $68.09 and a 1-year high of $88.85. The stock has a market cap of $815.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.34.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Profile

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.