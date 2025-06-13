BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Down 93.6% in May

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 93.6% from the May 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

BOC Hong Kong stock opened at $88.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.35. BOC Hong Kong has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $91.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.7284 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

