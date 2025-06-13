Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Up 148.9% in May

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, a growth of 148.9% from the May 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 449,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bonterra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BONXF opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17. Bonterra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

