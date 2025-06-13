Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Up 148.9% in May

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,400 shares, a growth of 148.9% from the May 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 449,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Bonterra Resources Stock Performance
Shares of BONXF opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17. Bonterra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26.
About Bonterra Resources
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bonterra Resources
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Ignore the Noise—Samsara Stock Is Still a Strong Buy
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Stocks Set to Double—And There’s Still Time to Buy
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Analysts Can’t Get Enough of These Little-Known Biopharma Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.