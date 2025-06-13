Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 171.1% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Price Performance

Shares of BORUF stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59.

About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

Read More

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

