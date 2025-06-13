Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 171.1% from the May 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Price Performance
Shares of BORUF stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59.
About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
