Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the May 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Brambles Stock Performance

Brambles stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. Brambles has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $31.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

