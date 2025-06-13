Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Short Interest Update

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the May 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DZ Bank cut Brenntag from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BNTGY

Brenntag Price Performance

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Brenntag had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brenntag will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Brenntag Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2696 per share. This is a boost from Brenntag’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. Brenntag’s payout ratio is presently 34.18%.

Brenntag Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.