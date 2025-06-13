British Land (LON:BLND) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 370.68 ($5.05) and traded as high as GBX 396 ($5.39). British Land shares last traded at GBX 394.60 ($5.37), with a volume of 24,153,494 shares changing hands.

British Land Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company has a market cap of £3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 385.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 370.68.

Get British Land alerts:

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 28.50 ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. British Land had a net margin of 171.35% and a return on equity of 18.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that British Land Company PLC will post 29.375 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.