Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Position Decreased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 314,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 60.5% during the first quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $239.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.04. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.68 and a 1 year high of $247.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total value of $855,796.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,829.02. This represents a 37.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total value of $251,214.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,685.40. The trade was a 49.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,298 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

