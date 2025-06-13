Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$32.40 and traded as high as C$35.86. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$35.44, with a volume of 183,454 shares trading hands.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 0.0%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.80, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -219.54%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Nancy Patricia Dorn acquired 2,470 shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$42.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,028.80.

Brookfield Renewable is a globally diversified, multitechnology owner and operator of clean energy assets. The company’s portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, and totals approximately 21 gigawatts of installed capacity.

