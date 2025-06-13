Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$32.40 and traded as high as C$35.86. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$35.44, with a volume of 183,454 shares trading hands.
Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Down 0.0%
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.80, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.89.
Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -219.54%.
Insider Activity at Brookfield Renewable Partners
Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Renewable is a globally diversified, multitechnology owner and operator of clean energy assets. The company’s portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, and totals approximately 21 gigawatts of installed capacity.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Renewable Partners
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Ignore the Noise—Samsara Stock Is Still a Strong Buy
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Stocks Set to Double—And There’s Still Time to Buy
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Analysts Can’t Get Enough of These Little-Known Biopharma Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.