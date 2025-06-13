Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a growth of 171.0% from the May 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bunker Hill Mining Stock Down 7.0%

OTCMKTS BHLL opened at $0.10 on Friday. Bunker Hill Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile

mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

