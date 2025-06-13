Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,056.34 ($14.38) and traded as low as GBX 950 ($12.93). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 951.50 ($12.95), with a volume of 151,164 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.78) price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Burford Capital

Burford Capital Price Performance

Burford Capital Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,001.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,056.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94.

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUR) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BUR), and it works with companies and law firms around the world from its offices in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, DC, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Hong Kong.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.