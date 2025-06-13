Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Short Interest Down 81.8% in May

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the May 15th total of 39,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cannabix Technologies Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS BLOZF opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35. Cannabix Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $53.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.85.

About Cannabix Technologies

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, workplaces, and laboratories in the United States. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use; MS breath sampler; and contactless alcohol breathalyzer, as well as breath collection units.

