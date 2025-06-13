Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on 89bio FY2026 Earnings

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for 89bio in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Seedhouse expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.87) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 89bio’s current full-year earnings is ($3.19) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of 89bio in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

89bio Stock Down 4.2%

89bio stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. 89bio has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 9,265.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 4,898.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at 89bio

In other news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 15,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $91,207.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 328,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,521.85. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

