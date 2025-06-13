Cantor Fitzgerald Issues Pessimistic Forecast for GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Price

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.27% from the stock’s current price.

GTLB has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on GitLab from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Get GitLab alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GTLB

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. GitLab has a 52-week low of $37.90 and a 52-week high of $74.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average of $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -136.59 and a beta of 0.75.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other GitLab news, insider Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $4,655,682.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 45,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $2,386,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,251,329.20. This represents a 11.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,584 shares of company stock valued at $23,192,574 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in GitLab by 5,700.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in GitLab by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 327.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.