Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €151.61 ($176.29) and traded as high as €154.55 ($179.71). Capgemini shares last traded at €153.55 ($178.55), with a volume of 336,038 shares trading hands.
Capgemini Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €140.34 and its 200 day moving average price is €151.61.
Capgemini Company Profile
Capgemini SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services in strategy, technology, data science, and creative design fields to support companies and organizations in creating new models and new products within the digital economy.
