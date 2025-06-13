Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $84,000 in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on QUBT. Wall Street Zen raised Quantum Computing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Quantum Computing from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

In related news, Director Javad Shabani sold 39,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $466,085.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Boehmler sold 92,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,384,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,085. The trade was a 28.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,213,404 shares of company stock valued at $15,452,349 in the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QUBT stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -60.38 and a beta of 3.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62. Quantum Computing Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $27.15.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

