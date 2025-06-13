Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $90,000 in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 3,712.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGP opened at $5.51 on Friday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.54%.

In other Resources Connection news, Director David P. White sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $27,373.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,981.06. The trade was a 17.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bhadreskumar Patel bought 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,049.95. This represents a 8.17% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 54,900 shares of company stock valued at $279,295. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Resources Connection from $9.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

