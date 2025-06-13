Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 8,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $71,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 374,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,288.72. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Blank sold 17,218 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total value of $149,280.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,345 shares in the company, valued at $783,291.15. The trade was a 16.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,039. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.29.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 360.00%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

