Capital (LON:CAPD) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.35 ($1.00) and traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.97). Capital shares last traded at GBX 72.40 ($0.99), with a volume of 103,879 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.82) price target on shares of Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Capital Stock Up 0.3%

Capital Dividend Announcement

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 68.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 73.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.81. The company has a market capitalization of £176.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital news, insider Graeme Dacomb acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.86) per share, with a total value of £15,750 ($21,443.16). 21.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Capital

Capital Limited is a leading mining services company providing a complete range of drilling, mining, maintenance and geochemical laboratory solutions to customers within the global minerals industry. The Company’s services include exploration, delineation and production drilling; load and haul services; maintenance; and geochemical analysis.

