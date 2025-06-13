Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Raised to $540.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Gordon Haskett raised Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.00.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $506.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $350.52 and a 1 year high of $509.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $451.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.81.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.69. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total transaction of $109,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,615.43. This represents a 9.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $2,375,000. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 43,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,049,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 53,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

