Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,061 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.3% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,610,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,350,601,000 after buying an additional 98,512 shares during the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% during the first quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 7,347 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 29,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 11,387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $476,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,664,732.58. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.0%

Amazon.com stock opened at $213.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

