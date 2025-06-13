Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.54 and traded as high as C$18.14. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$18.06, with a volume of 379,013 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on CSH.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.38.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CSH.UN
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance
About Chartwell Retirement Residences
Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated open-ended trust. The company is engaged in the ownership, operation, and management of retirement and long-term care communities in Canada. It operates its retirement and long-term care facilities separately. The Retirement Operations segment consists of communities that the company owns and operates in Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chartwell Retirement Residences
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Ignore the Noise—Samsara Stock Is Still a Strong Buy
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Stocks Set to Double—And There’s Still Time to Buy
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Analysts Can’t Get Enough of These Little-Known Biopharma Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.