CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 92.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNH. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Stock Down 1.3%

CNH stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $13.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.52.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

Insider Activity

In other CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign news, Director Suzanne Heywood sold 11,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $140,373.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 566,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,199,693.50. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Oddone Incisa sold 22,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $285,940.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 856,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,878,489.80. This represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,246 shares of company stock worth $511,732 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

