Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.80 and traded as high as C$14.26. Collective Mining shares last traded at C$13.95, with a volume of 125,891 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on Collective Mining from C$9.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Collective Mining Price Performance

About Collective Mining

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$766.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Collective Mining is an exploration and development company focused on identifying and exploring prospective mineral projects in South America. Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, the mission of the Company is to repeat its past success in Colombia by making a significant new mineral discovery and advancing the projection to production.

