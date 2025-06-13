Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.77 and traded as high as $16.89. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 570,056 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BVN shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Trading Up 1.1%

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a $0.2922 dividend. This is a positive change from Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,288 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 43,692 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,752 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 381,561 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 26,302 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,778 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Featured Articles

