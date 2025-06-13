Conduit (LON:CRE) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 409.30 ($5.57) and traded as low as GBX 377.71 ($5.14). Conduit shares last traded at GBX 385.52 ($5.25), with a volume of 550,556 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.53) price target on shares of Conduit in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Conduit Trading Down 1.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of £767.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 363.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 409.30.

In other Conduit news, insider Trevor Carvey purchased 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 340 ($4.63) per share, with a total value of £238,000 ($324,029.95). Also, insider Elaine Whelan purchased 58,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 341 ($4.64) per share, with a total value of £199,485 ($271,592.92). Insiders purchased 163,916 shares of company stock valued at $56,657,424 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Conduit Re is a Bermuda-based multi-line reinsurance business with global reach. Conduit Reinsurance Limited is licensed by the Bermuda Monetary Authority as a Class 4 insurer. A.M. Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of a- (Excellent) to Conduit Reinsurance Limited.

