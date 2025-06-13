CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Lowered to Hold Rating by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $61.00 price objective on the stock.

CNMD has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CONMED from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CONMED from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $54.83 on Thursday. CONMED has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.38.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CONMED news, Director Charles Farkas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $227,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,741.24. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CONMED by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 40,835 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 34.6% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in CONMED by 138.7% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 5.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 82,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management raised its position in shares of CONMED by 14.6% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 29,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

