Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Connect Biopharma Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of Connect Biopharma stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. Connect Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. Analysts predict that Connect Biopharma will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Connect Biopharma stock. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:CNTB Free Report ) by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,177 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Connect Biopharma worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

