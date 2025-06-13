Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Connect Biopharma Stock Up 3.8%
Shares of Connect Biopharma stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. Connect Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.
Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. Analysts predict that Connect Biopharma will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Connect Biopharma Company Profile
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.
