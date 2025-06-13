CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,164 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 325.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $392.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.09 and a beta of 0.99. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $421.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

