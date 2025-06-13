Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.99 and traded as high as $1.10. Cytosorbents shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 23,276 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $66.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 49.47% and a negative return on equity of 118.54%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cytosorbents by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 37,519 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 63.1% in the first quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 5,044,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,972 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 36.3% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 954,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 254,076 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 7.9% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,002,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 221,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 78,457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.87% of the company’s stock.



Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

