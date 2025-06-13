Dana (NYSE:DAN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Shares of DAN opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86. Dana has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.11.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dana will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 829.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dana during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 1,495.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 40,394 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dana by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in Dana by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 54,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

