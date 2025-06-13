Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $250.00 target price on the fintech company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dave from $118.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark cut Dave from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Dave from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Dave from $130.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.33.

Dave Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAVE opened at $238.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 6.81. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.12 and a beta of 3.93. Dave has a 1-year low of $28.31 and a 1-year high of $243.25.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The fintech company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.15. Dave had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Analysts forecast that Dave will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the fintech company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Dave

In related news, Director Yadin Rozov sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.94, for a total value of $1,138,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,678 shares in the company, valued at $19,799,605.32. This represents a 5.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dave stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave Inc (NASDAQ:DAVE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,179 shares of the fintech company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Dave as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave Company Profile

Dave, Inc is a digital banking service. Its products include a budgeting tool to help members manage their upcoming bills to avoid overspending, cash advances through its flagship ExtraCash product to help members avoid punitive overdraft fees, a Side Hustle product, where Dave helps connect members with supplemental work opportunities, and Dave Banking, a modern checking account experience with valuable tools for building long-term financial health.

