Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Position Raised by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $995,354.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 877,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,121,926.68. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 851,905 shares of company stock worth $97,155,665. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.9%

Dell Technologies stock opened at $113.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.73. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $161.52. The stock has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The company had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

