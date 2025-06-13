Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 232.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,352 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIS. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 101,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 505,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,403,000 after acquiring an additional 124,042 shares during the period. Squire Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 70,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 22.5%

DFIS opened at $29.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.86. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

