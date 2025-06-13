DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Given New $235.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DASH. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DoorDash from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.21.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Trading Down 0.6%

DoorDash stock opened at $216.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $91.78 billion, a PE ratio of 802.22 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $220.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.51.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 5,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.53, for a total transaction of $1,106,507.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,922 shares in the company, valued at $21,459,696.66. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.52, for a total transaction of $6,525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,903,988.40. The trade was a 57.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,030 shares of company stock worth $59,433,406 over the last ninety days. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,397,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,073,882 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $597,443,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in DoorDash by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,153,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,160 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,654,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 442.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.