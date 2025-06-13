DoubleVerify’s (DV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DV. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of DoubleVerify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $23.11.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.07 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,466,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,891,000 after purchasing an additional 984,779 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,752,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,913,000 after acquiring an additional 91,405 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 6.5% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,225,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,871,000 after purchasing an additional 319,055 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,002,000 after purchasing an additional 592,435 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

