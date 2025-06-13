DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.22 and traded as low as $11.22. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 5,988 shares.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Up 0.4%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%.

Institutional Trading of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTF. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $6,946,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 248,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 148,014 shares during the last quarter. Corps Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

