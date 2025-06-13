DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.22 and traded as low as $11.22. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 5,988 shares.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
