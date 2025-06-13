Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.14 ($0.82) and traded as high as GBX 63.50 ($0.86). Ecora Resources shares last traded at GBX 62.80 ($0.86), with a volume of 541,742 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECOR. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.77) price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.04) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Get Ecora Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ecora Resources

Ecora Resources Stock Performance

Ecora Resources Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £190.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 56.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 60.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a yield of 5.29%. This is a boost from Ecora Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. Ecora Resources’s payout ratio is currently 65.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecora Resources

In related news, insider Kevin Flynn sold 42,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.82), for a total transaction of £25,636.80 ($34,903.74). Also, insider Andrew Webb bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £14,250 ($19,400.95). Insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecora Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecora Resources is a leading royalty company focused on supporting the supply of commodities essential to creating

a sustainable future. The company is listed on both the London and Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our vision is to be globally recognised as the royalty company of choice synonymous with commodities that support a

sustainable future by continuing to grow and diversify our royalty portfolio in line with our strategy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.