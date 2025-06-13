Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Baird R W downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $529.00 price objective (down from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $522.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.87.
Elevance Health Trading Up 1.4%
NYSE:ELV opened at $386.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $405.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.31. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $357.45 and a 52 week high of $567.26. The company has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.26 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Elevance Health Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.69%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health
In other Elevance Health news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,061,809.14. This trade represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Elevance Health Profile
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
