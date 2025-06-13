Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $4,160,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 15,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 461,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,573,000 after acquiring an additional 458,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $120.17 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $82.74 and a one year high of $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.28.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 4,279 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $498,974.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,422.38. The trade was a 26.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 118,384 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $14,387,207.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 527,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,054,817.10. This represents a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,663 shares of company stock worth $16,034,082. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.