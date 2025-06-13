Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for FULC FY2026 Earnings

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.04) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FULC. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Leerink Partners raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.29.

Shares of FULC opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $365.98 million, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 2.41. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 865.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 344,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 308,854 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 62.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 117,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,157 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 689,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 405,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

