Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$53.80 and traded as high as C$58.39. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$58.05, with a volume of 72,835 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. ATB Capital raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exchange Income
Exchange Income Stock Up 0.4%
Exchange Income Company Profile
Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Exchange Income
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Ignore the Noise—Samsara Stock Is Still a Strong Buy
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Stocks Set to Double—And There’s Still Time to Buy
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Analysts Can’t Get Enough of These Little-Known Biopharma Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.