Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$53.80 and traded as high as C$58.39. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$58.05, with a volume of 72,835 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. ATB Capital raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.50.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exchange Income

Exchange Income Stock Up 0.4%

Exchange Income Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$53.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.80. The stock has a market cap of C$2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04.

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.