Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $479,597,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Exelon by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,618,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,545,000 after buying an additional 7,483,873 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,306,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,422,000 after buying an additional 5,524,103 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,846,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,525,000 after buying an additional 3,878,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,335,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,903,000 after buying an additional 3,064,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXC. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Shares of EXC opened at $43.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $48.11.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Exelon had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

