Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 5,644 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.9% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 285,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $236,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 33.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.5%

TSN stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.73 and its 200-day moving average is $58.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.82%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.