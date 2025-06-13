Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 7,978 Shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report) by 51.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,978 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Credit ETF were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGCB. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning raised its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 21,031 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Credit ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000.

Get Dimensional Global Credit ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Trading Up 0.4%

DGCB stock opened at $53.83 on Friday. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.97.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Cuts Dividend

About Dimensional Global Credit ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

(Free Report)

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.