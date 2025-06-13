Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 40,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 19,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTGS opened at $33.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $33.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0248 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

