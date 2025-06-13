Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 27,664 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.83% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,265,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPR opened at $35.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.66 million, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $38.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (RSPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.

