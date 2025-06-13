Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 112.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 196,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,535 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,089,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Dirkson R. Charles bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,350. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Levy bought 283,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,529,925.57. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,672,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,019,521.27. This represents a 20.41% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 505,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,032,120. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.58.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $114.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $203.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.81 and its 200 day moving average is $137.85. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

