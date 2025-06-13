Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 662.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,225 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 104,266 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 420,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,723,000 after buying an additional 93,967 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,348,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 327,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Altiora Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 281,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 159,961 shares during the period.

Shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average is $28.38. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $25.66 and a one year high of $30.21.

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

